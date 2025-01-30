The Who To Rock Italy This Summer

Rock legends The Who have announced that they will be returning to Italy for two special concert dates this summer where they will perform in Padova (Padua) and Milano (Milan).
The first show will be taking place on Sunday July 20 in Padua (Padova) at the Stadio Euganeo and the second concert will be on Tuesday July 22nd in Milan (Milano) at the SNAI San Siro Racecourse.
According to the announcement, "Mastercard cardholders will have priority access to tickets starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 3rd February.... General ticket sales will open at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5"
