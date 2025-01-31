Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief

Def Leppard have released their take on the Ben E. King classic "Stand By Me" with "proceeds from the track will be donated to FireAid to assist in both short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California."

Frontman Joe Elliott shared, "Los Angeles & its surrounding area has always played a central role in Def Leppard's career, from it being where some of us are based and it being our U.S. hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig. We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song & give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fires. No better song."

Phil Collen had this to say, "In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. as a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I've witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California. Our cover of Ben E. King's Stand By Me' is a tribute to resilience, unity, and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let's stand by each other and make a difference because no one should face hardship alone"

Rick said, "Have a continued appreciation for the L.A. firefighters and all of the first responders. i know how important first responders are in states of emergency, especially given my history, which is why in addition to supporting FireAid through the release of "Stand By Me," the Raven Drum Foundation will be offering 5 signed guitars to benefit first responders resiliency inc., offering free resiliency and trauma trainings for first responders and their families across

California."

Vivian: "Having spent most of my adult life living in L.A., it's beyond heartbreaking to see the devastation wrought by the fires. I'm familiar with each and every neighbourhood affected and know so many who have lost their homes and livelihoods. our thoughts continue with them all as they begin to rebuild their lives and communities."

