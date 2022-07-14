.

5 Seconds of Summer Stream New Single 'Blender'

Michael Angulia | 07-13-2022

5 Seconds of Summer have released a brand new single called "Blender", a track from their 5th studio album, 5SOS5, which will arrive on September 23rd.

"Blender" was written and produced with the band by Peter Thomas (P!nk) and Jake Torrey (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, John Legend). The majority of the new album written by the band and Michael Clifford leading on production.

The deluxe CD and digital versions of the album will have 19 tracks with cassette and vinyl formats also available. Stream the new single below:

