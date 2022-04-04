5 Seconds Of Summer Share Take My Hand Tour Title Track

Single art

5 Seconds of Summer are celebrating the kick off of their Take My Hand World Tour with the surprise release of a visualizer for the title track to the trek.

The song was written by Luke Hemmings and produced by Michael Clifford, and marks the 2nd track off their soon-to-be announced fifth studio album, which will be released independently in partnership with BMG.



Hemmings had this to say, "Take My Hand" is a song the band is extremely proud of. We're always proud of what we create, but this one is special. This one really feels like the heart of 5SOS. It's about the fear of change in yourself and becoming accustomed to how you've always been.

"This song speaks on finally embracing that fear and embracing changes, because they're changes for the better. It's about realizing how lucky you are and never letting go of the one who helped you get to that place. We're releasing it just before the first show of our tour in Dublin, and we can't wait to play it live." Watch the visualizer below:

Related Stories

5 Seconds of Summer Rock Late Night TV

5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Complete Mess' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Homemade 'Wildflower' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Share New Single 'Wildflower'

News > 5 Seconds of Summer