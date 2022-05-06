A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour

Tour poster

A Day To Remember have announced an epic run of new North American tour dates featuring special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements, and Magnolia Park.

The tour is broken up into two legs. The Just Some Shows leg will be taking place this summer and is set to kick off on July 27th in Baltimore, MD at the Pier SixPavilion and will conclude on August 27th in Portsmouth, VA at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

The fall leg, dubbed Just Some More Shows, is set to launch on October 1st in Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center and will conclude on October 28th in Irvine, Ca.

The general on-sale for tickets begins on Thursday, May 12th at 10:00AM local time. Check local listings for support acts and see the dates below:

July 27 - Baltimore, MD - Pier SixPavilion

July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

July 31 - Quebec City, QC - Agora du Vieux-Port

August 2 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

August 3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 5 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 6 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

August 7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 11 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

August 14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

August 16 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

August 17 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

August 20 - Wichita, KS - The Wave (Outdoors)

August 21 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

August 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 24 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

August 26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

August 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

October 1 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

October 2 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

October 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

October 7 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October 10 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

October 11 - Seattle, WA - WAMU

October 13 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

October 14 - Spokane, WA - TBA

October 16 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park

October 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

October 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater

October 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

October 28 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Related Stories

A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

A Day To Remember Reveal 'Everything We Need' Video

A Day To Remember Stream New Song 'Everything We Need'

News > A Day To Remember