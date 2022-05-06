A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour

A Day To Remember have announced an epic run of new North American tour dates featuring special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements, and Magnolia Park.
The tour is broken up into two legs. The Just Some Shows leg will be taking place this summer and is set to kick off on July 27th in Baltimore, MD at the Pier SixPavilion and will conclude on August 27th in Portsmouth, VA at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.
The fall leg, dubbed Just Some More Shows, is set to launch on October 1st in Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center and will conclude on October 28th in Irvine, Ca.
The general on-sale for tickets begins on Thursday, May 12th at 10:00AM local time. Check local listings for support acts and see the dates below:
July 27 - Baltimore, MD - Pier SixPavilion
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
July 31 - Quebec City, QC - Agora du Vieux-Port
August 2 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
August 3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 5 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 6 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
August 7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 11 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
August 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 14 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
August 16 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
August 17 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
August 20 - Wichita, KS - The Wave (Outdoors)
August 21 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
August 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 24 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
August 26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
August 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
October 1 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
October 2 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
October 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
October 7 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
October 10 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
October 11 - Seattle, WA - WAMU
October 13 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
October 14 - Spokane, WA - TBA
October 16 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park
October 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
October 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater
October 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
October 28 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
