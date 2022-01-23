A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus

Re-entry single art

A Day To Remember recruited Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 as a guest vocalist for a brand new version of the song "Re-Entry", which they just released as their latest single.

This is the first time that the band has ever collaborated with Hoppus and they felt that "Re-Entry" was a great song to re-do with him since it was very influenced by Blink-182.

The original version of the song appeared on A Day To Remember's 2021 studio album, "You're Welcome". Frontman Jeremy McKinnon had this to say about the new rendition with Hoppus:

"When this song originally took shape it was without a doubt massively influenced by Blink-182, so when the idea came up to do a remix of sorts for it, Mark was immediately who we pictured.

"We sent him the track with no second verse and said to do whatever he was inspired to do and what he sent back genuinely makes the song for me. My younger self still can't believe it exists."

