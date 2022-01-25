A Skylit Drive Reunite And Announce First Reunion Performance

Social media capture

The original 2005 lineup of A Skylit Drive have announced that they have reunited in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut EP and will be making their first performance back together at the So What Music Festival.

The band, Jordan Blake, Joey Wilson, Brian White and Cory La Quay, will be performing their debut EP, "She Watch The Sky", on May 29th, the final day of the festival that is taking place at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX.

They shared via their newly launched social media, "Today, A Skylit Drive's debut EP 'She Watched The Sky', turns 15. As the world has undergone transformative times these last few years, so have we as individuals. Perhaps more than any other time in our lives, we have had the opportunity to sit in silence with our thoughts and listen to the parts of ourselves that we may have tuned out. A resounding feeling we each experienced, was the desire to revisit the time we created 'She Watched The Sky'.

"From talking about the memories to playing the EP through, our decision to come back together and reflect on such a meaningful chapter has healed us and set us toward an exciting journey of possibilities. We hope you will find fit to listen today, if only for the half-hour that comprises 'She Watched The Sky,' and remember a moment in your life that meant something worth reliving, too.

"Please continue to stay connected with personal and newly formed band social media accounts, where we will be sharing all upcoming information.

"See you soon. Brian, Cory, Nick, Joey and Jordan"

Related Stories

Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

News > A Skylit Drive