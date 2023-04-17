A Skylit Drive Wires...and The Concept of Breathing Anniversary Tour

(WTF) A Skylit Drive announces the first phase of their US headlining tour to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of their iconic post-hardcore album "Wires...and The Concept of Breathing."
Current members Jag, Jon, Louie, and KC will be performing the album front to back in its entirety alongside supporting acts Scarlett O'Hara and Sunsleep. This is the first of several phases of tour dates with the band planning more shows nationwide later this year. In addition, fans seeking extra day-of-show experiences have access to VIP packages with A Skylit Drive. The tour celebrates the band's legacy with a setlist that is unlike anything they have done before.
"Fifteen years ago the history of A Skylit Driver was set on a trajectory none could predict. Years have come and gone but what's undeniable is the impact 'Wires and the Concept of Breathing' has had and still has on the legacy of A Skylit Drive. We are beyond excited to celebrate this album in its entirety, and how it's never been performed before." - A Skylit Drive
"Joining forces to celebrate a monumental anniversary, Scarlett O'Hara and A Skylit Drive are taking the stage to honor the enduring legacy of 'Wires... And The Concept Of Breathing' and remind us why this album remains a cornerstone of the post-hardcore genre. Fans old and new are in for a truly unforgettable experience that will reignite their passion for this legendary album." - Scarlett O'Hara
May 12, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
May 13, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
May 15, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
May 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
May 17, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space
May 18, 2023 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
May 19, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
May 20, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
