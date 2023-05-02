A Skylit Drive's Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Has Died

Jordan Blake, the original frontman of A Skylit Drive, has died, according to a social media post by the band. A cause of death has not been revealed.

The band broke the news to fans with the following Facebook post, ""We are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning. Jordan was a trail blazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene with undeniable passion who loved his fans like family. When he had a story to tell, you could read it in his lyrics, hear it in his voice, see it his movements and feel it in your depths. We will forever reflect fondly on the memories and music we shared. We love you Jordan, we'll see you down the road brother. 'Always in our Hearts'.

We want to respect Jordan's family's wishes for privacy and space to grieve so we will not be commenting until further notice. Thank you all for reaching out and for your kind words. His legacy will live on through all of you."

Dance Gavin Dance's Jonny Craig also shared via social media, "This one cuts deep for me. I wanted to help but sometimes our words just aren't enough. Hope you found peace man just sucks you left so many of us hurting: love you man. @jordanblakesees RIP"

