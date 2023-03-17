Aaron Lewis Leads Additions To 'Still Playin' Possum George Jones Tribute Event

Event poster

(2911) 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,' which will include performances by Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt, and Wynonna is only getting bigger! The special event, which is being filmed for television, will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 25th, with the addition of Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Randy Travis, and Sara Evans.

"I am so thankful to the loyal fans of Country music. George's music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George's fellow artists and friends have agreed to come to celebrate him," says Nancy Jones. "This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best - from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets."

With the recent configuration of the stage and production, the producers of the show are able to release around 300 tickets. Those tickets will go on sale on Friday, 10 am (CT) through TicketMaster and the Von Braun Box Office.

In addition, the Nancy Jones VIP dinner the night before the concert event at the Von Braun Center Ballroom will include appearances by Grand Ole Opry stars Randy Travis and Jeannie Pruett, songwriter of "Choices" and "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair" Billy Yates, Tony Jackson and others to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are $200 and will include a sit-down meal as well as a photo opportunity with Nancy Jones.

'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,' is sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Joe From Texas, Breland Homes, Bud Light, Fourth Capital Bank, The Broadway Group, Blaster Chemical, Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse, All Access Coach Leasing, Encore, Coca Cola, Tazikis Mediterranean Café, Sweet Sensational, and Biscuit Belly.

'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,' is being promoted by Mike Smardak of Outback Presents. The television special is being produced by Luke Pierce and Ben Haley of WORKS Entertainment, Greg Hall of TH Entertainment, and executive produced by Nancy Jones and Kirk West for No Show Productions.

Related Stories

All-Star Still Playing Possum George Jones Tribute Concert Announced

More George Jones News