Accept Launching First US Tour In 10 Years

Accept have announced that they will be launching their first U.S. tour in a decade this fall, when they will cross the pond to promote their 2021 album, "Too Mean To Die".
The Too Mean To Die Tour will be kicking off on September 29th in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl and will wrap up on October 29th on Columbus, OH at the King Of Clubs.
The band has just revealed that the trek will feature a special Meet and Greet VIP Experience. Fans will get priority access, photos with the band, exclusive gifts and more.
"We can't wait to hit the stage and are excited to announce the official Accept VIP Experience. We'd love to see you and get to meet you before the show, take pictures, and sign your favorite items! Stay well, keep on rocking, and see you backstage!" VIP Experiences can be purchased from the band's official website. See the tour dates below:
Sept. 29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 1 - Houston, TX - The Concert Pub North
Oct. 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
Oct. 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee Pavilion
Oct. 5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
Oct. 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Coach House
Oct. 8 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
Oct. 9 - Las Vegas - Vamp'd
Oct. 11 - Denver, CO - The Venue
Oct. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom
Oct. 14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater
Oct. 15 - Westland, MI - The Token
Oct. 16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater
Oct. 18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater
Oct. 20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
Oct. 21 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden
Oct. 22 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Theater
Oct. 23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
Oct. 25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy
Oct. 26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
Oct. 27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Oct. 29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
