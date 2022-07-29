Accept Launching First US Tour In 10 Years

Tour poster

Accept have announced that they will be launching their first U.S. tour in a decade this fall, when they will cross the pond to promote their 2021 album, "Too Mean To Die".

The Too Mean To Die Tour will be kicking off on September 29th in Nashville, TN at the Brooklyn Bowl and will wrap up on October 29th on Columbus, OH at the King Of Clubs.

The band has just revealed that the trek will feature a special Meet and Greet VIP Experience. Fans will get priority access, photos with the band, exclusive gifts and more.

"We can't wait to hit the stage and are excited to announce the official Accept VIP Experience. We'd love to see you and get to meet you before the show, take pictures, and sign your favorite items! Stay well, keep on rocking, and see you backstage!" VIP Experiences can be purchased from the band's official website. See the tour dates below:



Sept. 29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 1 - Houston, TX - The Concert Pub North

Oct. 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

Oct. 4 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee Pavilion

Oct. 5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

Oct. 7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Coach House

Oct. 8 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

Oct. 9 - Las Vegas - Vamp'd

Oct. 11 - Denver, CO - The Venue

Oct. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom

Oct. 14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

Oct. 15 - Westland, MI - The Token

Oct. 16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater

Oct. 18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater

Oct. 20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

Oct. 21 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

Oct. 22 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Theater

Oct. 23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

Oct. 25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy

Oct. 26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Oct. 29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

