Adam Lambert Announces The Witch Hunt Mini Tour

Adam Lambert will be bringing his spectacularly spooky extravaganza "The Witch Hunt" down the Southern California coast for a five-show limited run this October.
Lambert will kick things off on Wednesday, October 19th at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, CA, followed by stops in Wheatland, Rancho Mirage, and Lambert's hometown of San Diego, before wrapping up in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, October 30th at the famed Hollywood Palladium. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.
He recently announced he will bring "The Witch Hunt" to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a three-show limited engagement to celebrate Halloween weekend for three nights on Oct. 26, 28 and 29, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Adam Lambert "The Witch Hunt" Concert Dates 2022
*Denotes dates part of Adam Lambert's Wynn Las Vegas engagement
Wednesday, October 19 - Paramount Theater - Oakland, CA
Thursday, October 20 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento @ Fire Mountain - Wheatland, CA
Saturday, October 22 - Agua Caliente Casino - Rancho Mirage, CA
Sunday, October 23 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA
Wednesday, October 26 - Wynn Resort | Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV*
Friday, October 28 - Wynn Resort | Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV*
Saturday, October 29 - Wynn Resort | Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV*
Sunday, October 30 - Hollywood Palladium - Hollywood, CA
Adam Lambert Going Vegas For Halloween
Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London
Queen and Adam Lambert Open Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album- Incubus Share New Video Interview For Tour Launch- The Devil Wears Prada- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing New Double Album This Fall- Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series- more
Corey Taylor Addresses End Of Slipknot Rumor- Steve Morse Leaves Deep Purple To Care For Wife in Cancer Battle- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Toni Iommi For 'Degradation Rules'- Megadeth Recruit Ice-T For 'Night Stalkers: Chapter II' Video- more
Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Maneskin Take 'Supermodel' To No. 1
Smith/Kotzen Announce New Album With 'Hate And Love' Live Video
Jack White Shares Video From Acoustic Album Release Show
Adam Lambert Announces The Witch Hunt Mini Tour
Epica To Livestream Their 20th Anniversary Show
Municipal Waste Get Animated For 'Grave Dive' Video
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album
Incubus Share New Video Interview As They Launch Tour