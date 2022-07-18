Adam Lambert Going Vegas For Halloween

(fcc) Adam Lambert will bring "The Witch Hunt" to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a three-show limited engagement to celebrate Halloween weekend Las Vegas-style.
Fans can experience Lambert's vocal powerhouse performance of his smash hits for three unforgettable nights on Oct. 26, 28 and 29, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT on Ticketmaster.com and WynnLasVegas.com.
Known for his theatrical visuals, Lambert promises Encore Theater guests will enjoy a spectacularly spooky extravaganza complete with elaborate costumes and his iconic glam looks.
"Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire," says Lambert. "Join our coven and seek shelter from The Witch Hunt!"
Lambert is currently on the European leg of a critically-acclaimed worldwide tour with legendary British rock band Queen. The Rhapsody Tour wraps on July 25, 2022 at the Noika Arena in Tampere, Finland.
