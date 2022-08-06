Aerosmith Continue 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1989 Concert

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are continuing their newly-launched 50th anniversary archival video series by sharing footage from a 1989 show that took place in Landover, MD.

The Boston rockers were captured at the city's Capital Centre during a December 17, 1989 US east coast stop on the Pump Tour. The set features classic tracks such as "Walk This Way" and "Rats In The Cellar," as well as "Rag Doll," "Dude (Looks Like A Lady)," and "Permanent Vacation."

The video footage was unearthed from Aerosmith's legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes. Starting August 5, the unreleased Maryland concert video will be available to stream online for one week only.

Watch the concert here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

