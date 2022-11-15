AFI Announce 'Sing The Sorrow' 20th Anniversary Show

Sing The Sorrow album art

AFI have announced that they will be taking over the KIA Forum in Los Angeles (Inglewood) for a special night next year where they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Sing The Sorrow album.

The band tweeted the news to fans with the following, To celebrate its 20th anniversary, we're performing #SingTheSorrow in its entirety for the first & last time ever, with special guests @Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe & @choirboyslc.

"Don't miss this once in a lifetime event on 3/11 at the @thekiaforum. Pre-sale starts Wed. at 10AM PT." See the tweet with announcement video here.

