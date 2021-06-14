AFI Share 'On Your Back' In-Studio Video

AFI have released an instudio performance video for their new song "On Your Back", which is a track from their brand new 11th studio album, Bodies," that just hit stores.

The "On Your Back" clip was captured during the recording of the band's performance for a BBC Radio 1 session and aired on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter.

Frontman Davey Havok gad this to say, "We are thrilled to finally see the release of Bodies. For so long, we’ve wanted this record to be yours. Now it is." Watch the video below:

