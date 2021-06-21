AFI Announce U.S. Bodies Headline Tour

AFI have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year to launch a U.S. headline tour in support of their brand new studio album "Bodies".

They will be kicking things off at SOMA in San Diego, Ca and will crisscross the country before wrapping up the tour in Los Angeles on March 25th at the Hollywood Palladium.

Davey Havok had this to say, "So anxiously, we've awaited the ability to perform our eleventh record for you. This winter, please join us in the Bodies celebration long overdue." See the dates below:

2/11 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

2/12 - The Theater at Virgin Hotel - Las Vegas, NV

2/14 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

2/15 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

2/18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

2/19 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

2/20 - Emo's - Austin, TX

2/22 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

2/23 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

2/25 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

3/1 - Royale - Boston, MA

3/3 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

3/5 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

3/8 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

3/9 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

3/11 - Royal Oak Theatre - Detroit, MI

3/12 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

3/13 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

3/15 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

3/17 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

3/18 - Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

3/19 - Revolution Center - Boise, ID

3/21 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

3/22 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

3/24 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

3/25 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA



