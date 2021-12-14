Alan Jackson Wrote Song For His Daughter's Weddings 2021 In Review

album cover art

Alan Jackson enjoyed a top 21 story from April 2021 after he released a new song called "You'll Always Be My Baby" that was written for his daughter's weddings. The song comes from his forthcoming album.

The new album was entitled "Where Have You Gone" and was released on May 14th. Jackson himself wrote the new song by himself without any collaborators.

He had this to say, "I wrote the song for Mattie's wedding the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do. I told 'em, 'I wrote this for all of you,'" meaning his three daughters, Mattie, Ali, and Dani. Check out the song below:

Related Stories

Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora

Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition

Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video

Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book

News > Alan Jackson