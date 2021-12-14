.

Alan Jackson Wrote Song For His Daughter's Weddings 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alan Jackson Wrote Song For His Daughter's Weddings 2021 In Review
album cover art

Alan Jackson enjoyed a top 21 story from April 2021 after he released a new song called "You'll Always Be My Baby" that was written for his daughter's weddings. The song comes from his forthcoming album.

The new album was entitled "Where Have You Gone" and was released on May 14th. Jackson himself wrote the new song by himself without any collaborators.

He had this to say, "I wrote the song for Mattie's wedding the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do. I told 'em, 'I wrote this for all of you,'" meaning his three daughters, Mattie, Ali, and Dani. Check out the song below:

Related Stories


Alan Jackson Wrote Song For His Daughter's Weddings 2021 In Review

Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora

Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition

Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video

Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book

News > Alan Jackson

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more

Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022