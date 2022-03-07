Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced that they will be teaming up for the first time for a U.S. co-headlining tour this summer and fall that will also feature special guest Bush.
The 30-city trek is scheduled to kick off on August 10th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA and will conclude on October 8th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center.
AIC's Sean Kinney had this to say, "We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It's been too long and we can't wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again."
Ben Burnley added, "We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush. It's such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can't wait to see you all out there!!"
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public, this Friday, March 11th at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.co. See the dates below:
Wed Aug 10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Aug 11 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sat Aug 13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Aug 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Aug 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater
Mon Aug 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Aug 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sat Aug 27 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 31 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Fri Sep 2 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Mon Sep 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 7 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sun Sep 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Sep 14 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Sep 16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (No Bush)
Sat Sep 17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman (No Bush)
Tue Sep 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Wed Sep 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Tue Sep 27 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Sep 28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 30 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat Oct 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Oct 5 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Oct 8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
