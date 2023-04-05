All-Star Jam Announced For Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park

(Adrenaline) An All-Star Jam will close out the ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 at Los Encinos Historic Park in Encino, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, this first ROCK FOR RONNIE event will be a day of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family.

The All-Star Jam Band will comprise 25 stellar musicians trading spots during a closing set featuring a variety of classic metal hits and several Dio favorites. Participants include guitarists Ira Black (BulletBoys, Dio Disciples, Vio-lence); Chris Broderick, (In Flames, Act of Defiance, ex Megadeth); Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, Machine Head); Marc Ferrari (Keel); Keith Nelson (Buckcherry); Adrian Vandenberg (Whitesnake, Vandenberg); and Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders); vocalists Andry; Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal); Patrick Stone (Budderside, Sweet, Adler's Appetite); Marq Torien (BulletBoys); and Neil Turbin (Death Riders, Anthrax); bass players Robbie Crane, (Black Star Riders, Ratt); Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai); Sean McNabb (Dokken, The Keef Richards); Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Dug Pinnick, (King's X); and Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Dio, Whitesnake); drummers Fred Aching (BulletBoys, Kings of Thrash, Powerflo); Fred Coury (Cinderella); Mike Dupke (Wednesday 13, W.A.S.P.); Tosha Jones (Saliva); and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big, Kix); and keyboard player Mike Mangan (The Cult).

The music will kick off at 12Noon with Jason Charles Miller's southern rock band, followed on the bill by The Atomic Punks, the Tribute to Early Van Halen; the Return of...STEAMROLLER featuring members of The Dead Daisies, Dio and Whitesnake (Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin), performing Whitesnake songs; and Dio Disciples, comprising Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous and Dyna Shirasaki plus guest performer singer Ann Boleyn. The All-Star Jam will close the show.

Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious food from several participating food trucks, among them Salt N Pepper, The Tropic Truck Caribbean Food and Coffee A GoGo, featuring lattes and smoothies.



A raffle and silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. A number of vendor booths will be offering unusual crafts and other items.

ROCK FOR RONNIE Live Concert

Los Encinos State Historic Park

16756 Moorpark St, Encino, CA 91436

12Noon - 5:00pm



Tickets are available here.



$50 in advance/day of event: $75

(Kids under 10 are free)

