Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album

Amon Amarth have released a video for their new single "Get In The Ring" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their twelfth studio album, 'The Great Heathen Army' , on August 5th.
Frontman Johan Hegg had this to say about the album, "Overall 'The Great Heathen Army' is one of the heavier albums we've made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in-your-face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic Amon Amarth songs on there as well, and a few surprises too. It's a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again."
Gutiarist Olavi Mikkonen added, "We've been away making new music and we're back with new darker, more death-metal sounding album. If Berserker was our 'heavy metal' album, then The Great Heathen Army is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it's still very much contemporary Amon Amarth, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit."
Mikkonen said of the new single and video, "I really like 'Get In The Ring' which was written for our friend Erick Redbeard the pro wrestler as an 'entrance' song for him. The lyrics are obviously written to fit both Viking and wrestling themes, and you can also see Erick as the lead character in the new video for the song.
"We shot the video in Wroclaw, Poland with our friends Grupa 13 and they helped us create this dark and epic Mad Max meets Viking underground super brutal fight club for the video clip." Watch the video below:
