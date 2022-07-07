Amon Amarth Unleash The Great Heathen Army Video

Album cover art

Amon Amarth have premiered a music video for their new single, "The Great Heathen Army". The song is the title track from their forthcoming album, which will arrive on August 5th.

The video was directed by Pavel Trebukhin and shot in Riga, Latvia. The band had this to say, "The armada of the Great Heathen Army is at sea on the way to raid, but before we land at distant shores on August 5th we have a new single and video for you to feast on.

"This is the title track from the new album with a video we shot with the talented Pavel Trebukhin in Riga, Latvia. Who will you choose to fight with? The Vikings or the Saxons? Choose well and the Gods will decide your fate." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album

Amon Amarth Share 'Put Your Back Into The Oar' Video

News > Amon Amarth