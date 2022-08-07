Amon Amarth Mark Great Heathen Army Arrival With New Video

Amon Amarth celebrate the release of their new studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", by sharing a music video for the new track, "Find A Way Or Make One".
They had this to say about the new video, "We did this video with director Mikis Fontagnier in Frankfurt, Germany and with it we wanted to try something different.
"This video is our take on the style of some of our favorite videos we grew up on as kids, like Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It' and Motorhead's 'Killed By Death'. We had some fun making this and it was definitely fun to smash up a stale old business office!"
The band also shared this about the arrival of their new album, "Heathens! The time is here for the arrival of The Great Heathen Army! This record has many elements that make up Amon Amarth in 2022, from the dark and brutal death metal of 'Oden Owns You All' to the sing-along of 'Heidrun' to Biff Byford's amazing guest vocals on 'Saxons and Vikings' and much more.
"We're ready to take this record around the world for a two year raid and we'll see you soon at the shows." Watch the new video below:
