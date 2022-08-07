.

Amon Amarth Mark Great Heathen Army Arrival With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-07-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Amon Amarth Album cover art
Album cover art

Amon Amarth celebrate the release of their new studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", by sharing a music video for the new track, "Find A Way Or Make One".

They had this to say about the new video, "We did this video with director Mikis Fontagnier in Frankfurt, Germany and with it we wanted to try something different.

"This video is our take on the style of some of our favorite videos we grew up on as kids, like Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It' and Motorhead's 'Killed By Death'. We had some fun making this and it was definitely fun to smash up a stale old business office!"

The band also shared this about the arrival of their new album, "Heathens! The time is here for the arrival of The Great Heathen Army! This record has many elements that make up Amon Amarth in 2022, from the dark and brutal death metal of 'Oden Owns You All' to the sing-along of 'Heidrun' to Biff Byford's amazing guest vocals on 'Saxons and Vikings' and much more.

"We're ready to take this record around the world for a two year raid and we'll see you soon at the shows." Watch the new video below:

Related Stories


Amon Amarth Mark Great Heathen Army Arrival With New Video

Amon Amarth Announce The Great Heathen Tour

Amon Amarth Unleash The Great Heathen Army Video

Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album

Amon Amarth Share 'Put Your Back Into The Oar' Video

Amon Amarth Music and Merch

News > Amon Amarth

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Latest News

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire

The Killers Share New Song 'boy'

The Mars Volta Reveal Vigil Video and Announce New Album

Iron Maiden To Headline Next Wachen Open Air

Nikki Sixx Cowritten The Retaliators Theme Song Video Released

Breland Recruits Lady A For 'Told You I Could Drink'

Amon Amarth Mark Great Heathen Army Arrival With New Video

Tankard Premiere Ex-Fluencer Video