Amon Amarth Announce Metal Crushes All Tour 2024

(Earsplit) Following their Summer run crisscrossing the continent with their metal comrades in Ghost, Swedish heavy metal icons Amon Amarth will return to US and Canadian stages this Spring on the Metal Crushes All Tour 2024, produced by Live Nation -- the band's biggest North American tour to date!

Set to commence on April 21st and run through May 25th, the twenty-four-date journey includes a raid at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Support will be provided by special guests Cannibal Corpse along with Obituary and Frozen Soul making for a must-see heavy metal event of the year!

AMON AMARTH comments, "Heed our warning; we are gearing up for our biggest and most epic raid in North American history! We are bringing a massive show that will leave your cities in ashes. Scorching the Earth with us are our good friends Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul. Come out to the shows and party like Vikings and raise your horns with us. METAL CRUSHES ALL!"

Ticket presales for the Metal Crushes All Tour begin Tuesday, December 5th at 11:00am Eastern time and run through Thursday, December 7th at 10:00pm local time. VIP upgrades with the new Viking Valhalla Experience are available Tuesday, December 5th at 12:00pm Eastern time.

General on sales start Friday, December 8th at 10:00am local time at amonamarth.com.

AMON AMARTH: Metal Crushes All Tour 2024 w/ Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Frozen Soul:

4/21/2024 Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

4/22/2024 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

4/24/2024 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

4/26/2024 Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR *

4/27/2024 PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC *

4/29/2024 Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

4/30/2024 Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

5/03/2024 Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

5/04/2024 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5/05/2024 GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

5/07/2024 Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

5/09/2024 The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

5/10/2024 Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

5/11/2024 Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC *

5/13/2024 The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

5/14/2024 The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

5/16/2024 ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

5/17/2024 House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

5/18/2024 Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL *

5/20/2024 Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

5/21/2024 Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

5/23/2024 Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

5/24/2024 Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

5/25/2024 Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

* arena show

Amon Amarth