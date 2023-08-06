.

Amon Amarth Deliver 'Heidrun' Video and 4-Track Digital Single

08-06-2023

August 06, 2023
Cover art

(Cosa Nostra) Amon Amarth continue their domination with a brand new music video for their epic Valhalla feast track "Heidrun" off their chart-topping record "The Great Heathen Army".

Additionally, Amon Amarth have unleashed a special 4-track digital single of "Heidrun" featuring a newly remixed version of the single plus two live bonus tracks and a "goat remix" version featuring actual goat vocals.

Frontman Johan Hegg sheds light on the mythological significance of "Heidrun" - "Heidrun is an interesting mythological character, it's a goat that stands on the roof of Valhalla eating the leaf of the big tree Lärad. The milk that she gives is the honey/mead that the warriors in Valhalla drink each night. The lyrics themselves are both about Vikings travelling the world but also metaphorically what it is to be a touring musician."

"Heidrun" Digital Single Track List:

1. Heidrun (2023 Remix)
2. Heidrun (Live at Graspop, 2023)
3. Put Your Back into the Oar (Live at Hellfest, 2023)
4. Heidrun (Goat Remix)

