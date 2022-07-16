Anberlin's Nate Young Directs Band's Circles Video

Anberlin have shared a music video for their single "Circles", which was directed by drummer Nate Young. The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Silverline", which will arrive on July 12th.

Young had this to say about the video, "The idea for 'Circles' initially stemmed from a half-a-sleep dream to a concept in broad form covering a lot of different current topics.

"The goal was to tell a story that ebbs & flows from what is reality and what is not. The overall arcing idea stems from a lot of modern policies set in place that control a lot of humans.

"From a 'bigger power' setting in place barriers and laws that people have to go through to just 'get out' of a situation or to keep someone away from someone they love.

"I wanted the end to be unknown but hopeful that she gets out. Also I'm a big fan of old sci-fi and wanted that to reflect in the style and directing."

