Angus McSix Get Animated For 'Laser-Shooting Dinosaur' Video

Album art

(Napalm) Angus McSix present their epic third single "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur" today, just in time for the release of the anticipated debut album, Angus McSix and the Sword of Power, this Friday.

The previous two singles have been extremely successful, with "Master of the Universe" already reaching more than a million views on YouTube alone, and some of the formats of the upcoming album already long gone.



Gasp in awe of the mightiest creature to roam the universe that devours any and all in its sight! Only legends tell tales of such monstrosities and the mythical powers they contain, but ANGUS McSIX and his "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur" are no fairy-tale story. Behold the laser missiles, blaster guns, and night scope of the mighty "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur" on the brand-new animated music video!



ANGUS McSIX on "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur": "Angus has ridden them all: Unicorns, eagles, dragons, you name it ... but he needed something new, something exciting, something more powerful. It was time to let Tokyo, the ancient tech-capital of the world, develop him a LASER-SHOOTING DINOSAUR." Watch the animated clip below:

