Angus McSix Get Animated For 'Laser-Shooting Dinosaur' Video

(Napalm) Angus McSix present their epic third single "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur" today, just in time for the release of the anticipated debut album, Angus McSix and the Sword of Power, this Friday.
The previous two singles have been extremely successful, with "Master of the Universe" already reaching more than a million views on YouTube alone, and some of the formats of the upcoming album already long gone.
Gasp in awe of the mightiest creature to roam the universe that devours any and all in its sight! Only legends tell tales of such monstrosities and the mythical powers they contain, but ANGUS McSIX and his "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur" are no fairy-tale story. Behold the laser missiles, blaster guns, and night scope of the mighty "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur" on the brand-new animated music video!
ANGUS McSIX on "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur": "Angus has ridden them all: Unicorns, eagles, dragons, you name it ... but he needed something new, something exciting, something more powerful. It was time to let Tokyo, the ancient tech-capital of the world, develop him a LASER-SHOOTING DINOSAUR." Watch the animated clip below:
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album
Staind Release Lead Single From First New Album Since 2011
Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock
Roger Waters' Announces Theatrical Livestream Event
Love And Rockets Announce 'Hot Trip To Heaven' Reissue
Angus McSix Get Animated For 'Laser-Shooting Dinosaur' Video
Tombstones In Their Eyes Share New Single 'Numb'
Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store