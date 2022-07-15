Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance

(hennemusic) Anthrax are joined by Chuck D for a performance of the Public Enemy classic, "Bring The Noise", in a new video as featured on the July 15 release of the band's 40th anniversary livestream, "Anthrax XL."

Originally released on Anthrax's 1991 album, "Attack Of The Killer B's", the song helped break down race and genre barriers when the thrash band collaborated on the track with Public Enemy; its success led to the two acts hitting the road together while launching a rap-metal milestone.

Shot at the Los Angeles soundstage/studio The Den, the July 2021 event saw Anthrax perform an extensive two-plus hour set of hits and deep cuts from their vast catalog in sync with the New York thrash outfit's 40th anniversary.

"Anthrax XL" features the entire performance, plus never-before-seen rehearsal footage and Scott Ian's New York City "walking tour," pointing out the spots that played a role in Anthrax's formation and history.

