Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance

(hennemusic) Anthrax are joined by Chuck D for a performance of the Public Enemy classic, "Bring The Noise", in a new video as featured on the July 15 release of the band's 40th anniversary livestream, "Anthrax XL."
Originally released on Anthrax's 1991 album, "Attack Of The Killer B's", the song helped break down race and genre barriers when the thrash band collaborated on the track with Public Enemy; its success led to the two acts hitting the road together while launching a rap-metal milestone.
Shot at the Los Angeles soundstage/studio The Den, the July 2021 event saw Anthrax perform an extensive two-plus hour set of hits and deep cuts from their vast catalog in sync with the New York thrash outfit's 40th anniversary.
"Anthrax XL" features the entire performance, plus never-before-seen rehearsal footage and Scott Ian's New York City "walking tour," pointing out the spots that played a role in Anthrax's formation and history.
Read more and watch the video here.
Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know
Anthrax Share Video From 40th Anniversary Concert Package
Anthrax Leads Lineup For Return Of Tattoo The Earth
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour
Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- Ozzy Osbourne Behind The Scenes- Disturbed- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance
Journey Stream New Album Freedom And Launch Residency
ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album
Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos
Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video