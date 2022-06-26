Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know

(hennemusic) Anthrax are streaming video of a performance of their 2011 "Worship Music" track, "The Devil You Know", as the latest preview to the July 15 release of the band's 40th anniversary livestream.
Shot at the Los Angeles soundstage/studio The Den, the July 2021 event saw Anthrax perform an extensive two-hour-plus set of hits and deep cuts from their vast catalog in sync with the New York thrash outfit's 40th anniversary.
"Anthrax XL" will feature the entire performance, plus never-before-seen rehearsal footage and Scott Ian's New York City "walking tour," pointing out the spots that played a role in Anthrax's formation and history.
"Forty years doesn't feel like 40 years," says drummer Charlie Benante. "Sometimes I have to remind myself about how long this strange trip has been. I enjoy playing these songs, they're such a huge part of my life, and I know for a lot of our fans, they play a big part in theirs as well."
Read more and watch the video here.
Anthrax Share Video From 40th Anniversary Concert Package
Anthrax Leads Lineup For Return Of Tattoo The Earth
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour
Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series 2021 In Review
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'
KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release
Rolling Stones Break Out 'Sticky Fingers' Rarity For London
Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'
The Tragically Hip Stream 'Live At The Roxy 1991' Album
Nothing More Share Title Track To New Album 'Spirits'
Limbs Unleash Video For Pandemic Inspired 'Blood and Heel'