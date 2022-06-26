Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know

Cover art

(hennemusic) Anthrax are streaming video of a performance of their 2011 "Worship Music" track, "The Devil You Know", as the latest preview to the July 15 release of the band's 40th anniversary livestream.

Shot at the Los Angeles soundstage/studio The Den, the July 2021 event saw Anthrax perform an extensive two-hour-plus set of hits and deep cuts from their vast catalog in sync with the New York thrash outfit's 40th anniversary.

"Anthrax XL" will feature the entire performance, plus never-before-seen rehearsal footage and Scott Ian's New York City "walking tour," pointing out the spots that played a role in Anthrax's formation and history.

"Forty years doesn't feel like 40 years," says drummer Charlie Benante. "Sometimes I have to remind myself about how long this strange trip has been. I enjoy playing these songs, they're such a huge part of my life, and I know for a lot of our fans, they play a big part in theirs as well."

Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Anthrax Share Video From 40th Anniversary Concert Package

Anthrax Leads Lineup For Return Of Tattoo The Earth

Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour

Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series 2021 In Review

News > Anthrax