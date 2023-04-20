.

Anthrax Cancel Summer 2023 European Tour

Bruce Henne | 04-20-2023

Anthrax Social media capture
Social media capture

(hennemusic) Anthrax has canceled its summer 2023 European tour. "To all our friends in Europe... Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won't be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at," says the band. "We're really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid - and overdue - European tour is a priority for us. Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned."

The summer schedule included appearances at Germany's Wacken Open Air, Slovenia's MetalDays, Czech Republic's Brutal Assault and Belgium's Alcatraz festivals, among others.

Fans will recall the group previously cancelled a series of 2022 shows in continental Europe "due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control."

Anthrax last performed shows on their 40th anniversary tour in January and February as part of the band's co-headlining tour of North America with Black Label Society.

Get details on the band's next live appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
