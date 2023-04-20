(hennemusic) Anthrax has canceled its summer 2023 European tour. "To all our friends in Europe... Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won't be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at," says the band. "We're really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid - and overdue - European tour is a priority for us. Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned."
The summer schedule included appearances at Germany's Wacken Open Air, Slovenia's MetalDays, Czech Republic's Brutal Assault and Belgium's Alcatraz festivals, among others.
Fans will recall the group previously cancelled a series of 2022 shows in continental Europe "due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control."
Anthrax last performed shows on their 40th anniversary tour in January and February as part of the band's co-headlining tour of North America with Black Label Society.
Get details on the band's next live appearance here.
Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025 Says Anthrax Star
Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour
Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Anthrax Cancel Summer 2023 European Tour
Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video
Leon Russell's Intimate Recording Of 'A Song For You' Gets An Official Music Video
Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release
David Bowie Convention Announce 2023 Speakers
Gentle Giant's 'Interview' Steven Wilson Remix Set For Release