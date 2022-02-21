Archetypes Collide Celebrate Fearless Deal With 'Undertow' Video

Arizona rockers Archetypes Collide are celebrating their brand new deal with Fearless Records with the release of a music video for their new single "Undertow".
The band had this to say about the track, "The song leans on the idea of letting past failures and regrets paralyze us from moving out of our comfort zones.
"It also emphasizes the deceptive comfort of playing life safe and not pushing boundaries, which can ultimately lead to an unfulfilled life. In the video, during the chorus, you get an 'above water/aerial' view of the conflict, whereas the verses and breakdown offer an 'in the rough waters' view."
They said of their new record deal, "We're beyond stoked to be able to take our music to the next level. The family over at Fearless is 'all in' on our vision and it's a dream come true.
"We've spent countless hours and years building Archetypes Collide into what it is today and to have the opportunity to inject that sound with the passion and experience Fearless has is a game changer for us." Watch the video below:
