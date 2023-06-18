(Criminal Records) Argonaut are back with a brand new single 'Move Fast'. As would be expected from the London indie outfit, it's full to the brim with DIY fuzz-pop and wonky analogue synths. It marks the first official release from their open-ended album 'Songs From The Black Hat' - a rehearsal ritual that's led them to create an impressive stream of demos since the start of the year.
Nathan explains "At band practices we [Nathan Lyons, Lorna Lyons, Abby Werth & Deb Van der Geugten] each write song titles on slips of paper & put them in the hat. One is then picked at random. We jam around that title & see what alchemy occurs. Most times the magic flows & the combined band chemistry creates something we are really pleased with."
Channelling Gen X Silicon Valley sloganeering, 1980s pop-synths & nineties noise, the music video follows the adventures of wannabe Microserfs in an office pod near you!
Argonaut Follow Adventures Of Wannabe Microserfs In Move Fast Video
