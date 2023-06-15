Ash Announce First Album In Five Years With 'Race The Night' Video

(Prescription PR) Ash are today announcing their first new album together in more than five years, and sharing a new single alongside news of an upcoming UK / EU tour. Race The Night, the band's eighth studio album, will be released on 15th September 2023 via one of their earliest label homes Fierce Panda. With 29 years, 18 hit singles, seven studio albums and an unfathomable number of tour dates since their appearance on the label's 1994 Crazed And Confused compilation, Race The Night is both a party with old friends and a message to leap into the present with arms wide open.

Fitting then that the lead single should be the album's title-track, with its super-charged and widescreen anthemia being the perfect primer for a record that has melodies to spare. "Before the shadows let us go, and it's too late, to race the night" sings lead vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler as the band feel the heat of obsession on their backs and motor away to grab hold of opportunity.

Wheeler comments: "Race the Night is the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s. Lyrically it's all about seizing the crossroads moments in life with both hands. Take every chance as if it could be your last."

Continuing about the video he says: "Race the Night video is the product from the fevered mind of long time friend and horror director Jed Shepherd. He's taken a song about seizing the moment and had the band seized by a super fan who proceeds to force the band into doing her bidding. Enjoy the Misery..."

Ash will also be taking Race The Night on tour through the UK and Europe before the year is out, on a co-headline run with The Subways. Anyone pre-ordering the Race The Night album from the ASH Store before 11.59pm BST on Sunday 18th June will receive a unique code for exclusive early access to purchase tickets for any of the shows in the UK before they go on general sale on 21st June at 10am.

Ash x The Subways UK / EU tour dates 2023

Sat 30 Sept - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, UK

Sun 01 Oct - Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Tue 03 Oct - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Wed 04 Oct - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Thu 05 Oct - Leeds Beckett SU, Leeds, UK

Sat 07 Oct - NX, Newcastle, UK

Mon 09 Oct - The Academy, Dublin, IE

Tue 10 Oct - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Wed 11 Oct - O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

Sun 19 Nov - De Helling, Utrecht, NL

Mon 20 Nov - Das Bett, Frankfurt, DE

Tue 21 Nov - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Thu 23 Nov - Faust, Hannover, DE

Fri 24 Nov - Plan B, Malmo, SE

Sat 25 Nov - Beta, Copenhagen, DK

Mon 27 Nov - Rockefeller, Oslo, NO

Tue 28 Nov - Debaser, Stockholm, SE

Thu 30 Nov - Kesselhaus, Berlin, DE

Fri 01 Dec - Beatpol, Dresden, DE

Sat 02 Dec - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ

Mon 04 Dec - PPC, Graz, AT

Wed 06 Dec - Plaza Klub, Zurich, CH

Thu 07 Dec - Technikum, Munich, DE

Fri 08 Dec - Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, DE

Sun 10 Dec - Botanique, Brussels, BE

Mon 11 Dec - Le Petit Bain, Paris, FR

