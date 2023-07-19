Ash Stream 'Like A God' Video

(PPR) Ash are today sharing a brand-new single from their forthcoming album Race The Night. 'Like A God' is the follow-up to last month's lead single and album title-track 'Race The Night', which heralded anticipation for a record that promises to be super-charged, widescreen and with melodies to spare.

It won instant support across BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2 and Absolute Radio, bringing with it what lead singer and guitarist Tim Wheeler described as "the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s."

'Like A God' comes on fast as muscular riffing beats a path to its wild and raucous end. Wheeler comments: "Like A God pushes the rock aspect of the album to its furtherest limits. An ode to sexual apotheosis it revels in a carnal riff played with mantra like repetition before reaching a frenzied climax."

New album Race The Night will be released on 15th September 2023 via one of their earliest label homes Fierce Panda, and will be available across gatefold vinyl, CD, cassette and ltd edition vinyl formats.

