Ashley McBryde Hosting Homes For The Holidays TV Special

(AristoPR) This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde.

The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts - mortgage-free homes.

The special, which features intimate musical performances, was filmed all over the U.S., including the ruggedness of Idaho; a Columbia, Tennessee church turned music venue, The Mulehouse; Santa's Pub in Nashville; at a beautiful church in New Jersey; and backstage before a concert in Kentucky.

"For our Gold Star families and fallen first responder families, every day without their hero is painful, but the holiday season can bring about its own particular wave of grief. At the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, our hope is that the security of a mortgage-free home, the guarantee that they will never have to leave the place where they created so many holiday memories, eases that burden of grief just a little bit. We have a very special relationship with the country music community, and it means the world to us that Ashley, Cole, Travis, Bret, Ian, the members of Runaway June, and Robert Randolph & The Family Band are supporting us in our mission," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Besides hosting the holiday special, Ashley McBryde also performs the show's closing number, "Amazing Grace."

"What better way to celebrate the meaning of the holiday season than by helping Tunnel to Towers showcase the love, resilience and hope of these military and first responder families," said McBryde, who was recently asked by Garth Brooks to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Award-winning actor Cole Hauser traveled to his beloved West where he films the hit TV series Yellowstone to be a part of Homes for the Holidays. Hauser comments, "I've been fortunate to be a part of the amazing work Tunnel to Towers is doing and wanted to showcase how the charity is providing accessible homes for those that have been catastrophically injured defending our country."

Since September 11, 2001, Tunnel to Towers has been helping America's heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Throughout the special, families will share their stories and discuss how the organization impacted their lives.

Homes for the Holidays will air from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year's Day across multiple network affiliates, including Fox, Scripps, and Gray stations. It will also air on the Circle Network and AXS TV. Check local listings to see when it airs in your area.

