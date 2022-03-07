Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Teaming For Spring Tour

Tour poster

Asking Alexandria and Nothing More have announced that they will be teaming up for a North American co-headline tour that will feature support from Atreyu and Eva Under Fire.

They will be launching the trek on May 13th in Kansas City, MO at the Uptown Theater and will wrap up on June 19th in Houston, TX at the House of Blues.

Ben Bruce had this to say, "This spring and summer we are finally getting back to doing what we love. We are finally hitting the road again and we will be bringing our biggest stage show yet with us. Asking Alexandria and our friends in Nothing More will be teaming up and co-headlining across North America alongside Atreyu and Eva Under Fire.

"We have missed playing for you all so much and we can't wait to get back out there and see you all. We will be playing songs from the very beginning of our career all the way through to our latest album See What's On the Inside. See you all soon."



Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins added, "We have been in a dark cocoon of our innermost thoughts and feelings for 2 damned years ... shifting, shaping and transforming into a creature filled with terrible power and an unregulated lust for energy.

"This is going to be our greatest album yet... and this tour with Asking Alexandria is just the beginning. Be ready America." See the dates below:



May 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

May 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

May 20 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 24 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

May 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

May 28 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

May 29 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander Arena

May 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

June 3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

June 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

June 5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

June 7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

June 8 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

June 9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Related Stories

Asking Alexandria Recruit Maria Brink For Track On New EP

Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Never Gonna Learn' Video

Asking Alexandria 'Alone Again' With New Video

Asking Alexandria Share New Song 'Alone Again' And Set Album Release

News > Asking Alexandria