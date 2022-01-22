Asking Alexandria Recruit Maria Brink For Track On New EP

Never Gonna Learn EP cover art

Asking Alexandria have released a brand new EP called "Never Gonna Learn", which includes a collaboration with Maria Brink from In This Moment.

Named after the band's current hit single, the EP features four tracks including "New Devil" with Brink. Maria had this to say, "We've known Asking Alexandria for years and it's nice to finally collaborate together. They are incredibly talented and joining forces with them was a lot of fun. I can't wait for everyone to hear the song & I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Ben Bruce offered this about the new EP, "2021 was another strange year for everyone, so we wanted to do something special for our fans and kick the new year off with a bang! We are super excited to release the Never Gonna Learn EP.

Instead of just releasing our new single we wanted to give you all something a little extra so we have included two brand new songs on this single EP, one of which we hold near and dear to our hearts, and another that we collaborated with our good friend Maria Brink of In This Moment.

"To top it all off, we will be going out on our first US headline run since 2018! We cannot wait to see you all soon and we hope you love these new songs as much as we do!" Watch the visualizer for "New Devil" below:

