.

Asking Alexandria Recruit Maria Brink For Track On New EP

Keavin Wiggins | 01-22-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Asking Alexandria Never Gonna Learn EP cover art
Never Gonna Learn EP cover art

Asking Alexandria have released a brand new EP called "Never Gonna Learn", which includes a collaboration with Maria Brink from In This Moment.

Named after the band's current hit single, the EP features four tracks including "New Devil" with Brink. Maria had this to say, "We've known Asking Alexandria for years and it's nice to finally collaborate together. They are incredibly talented and joining forces with them was a lot of fun. I can't wait for everyone to hear the song & I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Ben Bruce offered this about the new EP, "2021 was another strange year for everyone, so we wanted to do something special for our fans and kick the new year off with a bang! We are super excited to release the Never Gonna Learn EP.

Instead of just releasing our new single we wanted to give you all something a little extra so we have included two brand new songs on this single EP, one of which we hold near and dear to our hearts, and another that we collaborated with our good friend Maria Brink of In This Moment.

"To top it all off, we will be going out on our first US headline run since 2018! We cannot wait to see you all soon and we hope you love these new songs as much as we do!" Watch the visualizer for "New Devil" below:

Related Stories


Asking Alexandria Recruit Maria Brink For Track On New EP

Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Never Gonna Learn' Video

Asking Alexandria 'Alone Again' With New Video

Asking Alexandria Share New Song 'Alone Again' And Set Album Release

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Shares New Song 'Bad For You'

News > Asking Alexandria

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more

Meat Loaf Dead At 74- Halestorm's Tour Bus Caught On Fire- Eagles Add New Shows To Hotel California Tour- Jimi Hendrix- more

Ghost Premiere Video and Announce New Album- KISS Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- Keith Buckley Shares His 'Truth'- more

Being A Van Halen A Blessing And A Curse For Wolfgang- Static-X Postpone Rise Of The Machine North American Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

NRBQ - Dragnet

The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more

Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'

Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show