Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour

On the eve of Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour launch, Bad Wolves have announced that they have been forced to drop off of the trek due to "factors out [their] control.

The band broke the news with the following tweet on Tuesday (August 29th), "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bad Wolves will not be joining Asking Alexandria and The Hu on the Pyscho Thunder Tour.

"Said the band, 'With a massively heavy heart we regret to announce due factors out of our control we will not be joining our brothers on tour.'"

The tour will be kicking off tonight in San Antonio, TX at the Boeing Center at Tech Port and will run until October 10th where it will wrap up in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern. See the dates below:

08/30 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

09/01 Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

09/02 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 8

09/03 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

09/05 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

09/07 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

09/08 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

09/09 Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival #

09/11 New York, NY - Terminal 5

09/12 Boston, MA - House of Blues

09/13 Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

09/15 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

09/16 Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

09/17 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09/19 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

09/20 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

09/22 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

09/23 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

09/25 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

09/26 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

09/27 Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

09/29 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club

10/01 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

10/03 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/06 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock %

10/07 Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound

10/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* = The HU & Asking Alexandria only

# = Asking Alexandria only

% = The HU only

