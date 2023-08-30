Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour

On the eve of Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour launch, Bad Wolves have announced that they have been forced to drop off of the trek due to "factors out [their] control.
The band broke the news with the following tweet on Tuesday (August 29th), "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bad Wolves will not be joining Asking Alexandria and The Hu on the Pyscho Thunder Tour.
"Said the band, 'With a massively heavy heart we regret to announce due factors out of our control we will not be joining our brothers on tour.'"
The tour will be kicking off tonight in San Antonio, TX at the Boeing Center at Tech Port and will run until October 10th where it will wrap up in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern. See the dates below:
08/30 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/01 Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum
09/02 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 8
09/03 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
09/05 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
09/07 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
09/08 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
09/09 Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival #
09/11 New York, NY - Terminal 5
09/12 Boston, MA - House of Blues
09/13 Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
09/15 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
09/16 Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
09/17 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
09/19 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive
09/20 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
09/22 Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
09/23 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *
09/25 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
09/26 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
09/27 Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
09/29 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club
10/01 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
10/03 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
10/06 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock %
10/07 Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound
10/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
* = The HU & Asking Alexandria only
# = Asking Alexandria only
% = The HU only
