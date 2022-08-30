Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single

Hyro The Hero has shared a music video for his new single "Who's That Playing On The Radio?", which features guest appearances from Motley Crue's Mick Mars and Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop.
The song comes from the forthcoming "The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack", which will be released on Friday, September 16th, two days after the horror-thriller hits movie theaters.
Hyro had this to say, "'Who's That Playing On Your Radio' is the perfect example of when worlds collide. Not only do you hear the epic vocals of Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, but you also get the legendary guitar skills of Mick Mars of Motley Crue.
"It's the perfect mix to bring about my description of two opposing sides ready to go to war and creating noise among the masses. Both sides believe in their heart they are right while simultaneously thinking each other is brainwashed. A constant cycle of society's arguments."
Mick Mars added, "I had a great time playing on this track. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did playing on it." Watch the video below:
