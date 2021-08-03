.

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Michael Angulia | 08-03-2021

Tour poster

A Day To Remember have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for The Re-Entry Tour, which will feature support from Asking Alexandria and Point North.

The trek is scheduled to begin on September 28th in Rochester, NY at the Main Street Armory and will be wrapping up on November 6th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheater.

The band had this to say, "You asked for it! We're heading on the Re-Entry tour this Fall with Asking Alexandria and Point North. Pre-sale starts [Aug 3rd] at 10AM local with code REENTRY. Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 6 at 10AM local at ADTR.com". See the dates below:

The Re-Entry Tour Dates


9/28 Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
9/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
9/30 Washington, DC - The Anthem
10/2 West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena
10/4 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/7 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
10/8 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
10/9 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/11 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
10/13 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
10/15 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino
10/17 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
10/18 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
10/22 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
10/24 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
10/26 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
10/27 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
10/29 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
10/30 Springfield, MO - O'Reilly Family Event Center
11/1 Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
11/2 Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium
11/3 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
11/5 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
11/6 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

News > A Day To Remember

