A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

A Day To Remember have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for The Re-Entry Tour, which will feature support from Asking Alexandria and Point North.
The trek is scheduled to begin on September 28th in Rochester, NY at the Main Street Armory and will be wrapping up on November 6th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheater.
The band had this to say, "You asked for it! We're heading on the Re-Entry tour this Fall with Asking Alexandria and Point North. Pre-sale starts [Aug 3rd] at 10AM local with code REENTRY. Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 6 at 10AM local at ADTR.com". See the dates below:
