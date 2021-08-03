A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

A Day To Remember have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for The Re-Entry Tour, which will feature support from Asking Alexandria and Point North.

The trek is scheduled to begin on September 28th in Rochester, NY at the Main Street Armory and will be wrapping up on November 6th in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheater.

The band had this to say, "You asked for it! We're heading on the Re-Entry tour this Fall with Asking Alexandria and Point North. Pre-sale starts [Aug 3rd] at 10AM local with code REENTRY. Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 6 at 10AM local at ADTR.com". See the dates below:

The Re-Entry Tour Dates

9/28 Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory9/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met9/30 Washington, DC - The Anthem10/2 West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena10/4 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 1710/7 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater10/8 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom10/9 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom10/11 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory10/13 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom10/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair10/15 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino10/17 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas10/18 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre10/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium10/22 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre10/24 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater10/26 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom10/27 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center10/29 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion10/30 Springfield, MO - O'Reilly Family Event Center11/1 Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium11/2 Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium11/3 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy11/5 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live11/6 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

