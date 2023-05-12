.

Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Dark Void' Video

05-12-2023

Asking Alexandria Single art
Single art

(SRO) Asking Alexandria today (Friday, May 12) share their new single and video called "Dark Void," as the first preview of music from their as-yet-untitled full-length studio album due this fall via Better Noise Music.

"Dark Void" presents contrasting themes of melancholy and aspiration of day-to-day life in the modern world, while seamlessly blending the band's anthemic stadium rock sound with a call back to their metalcore beginnings.

"With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it's easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness," relays guitarist Ben Bruce. "This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness."

"This theme is explored throughout the entirety of our upcoming album. We all have our own struggles and hurdles. We are all on our own journeys that present unique challenges and difficulties, but we all have our own inner strength to fall back on. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that there can be comfort in knowing that we aren't alone. We all feel a little down from time to time. We all feel a little lost from time to time, but somehow, in some way, we are all in this together and hopefully our new album can help people through some of their toughest times."

