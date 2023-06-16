.

Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Psycho' Video

06-16-2023

Asking Alexandria News June 16, 2023
Single art

(SRO) Asking Alexandria have released a music video for their new single "Psycho". The track comes from their forthcoming eighth full-length studio album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? That will arrive this fall via Better Noise Music.

The album's debut track "Dark Void" was released in May and saw the band return to their metalcore beginnings has already amassed 5 million streams and 1 million video views to date. ASKING ALEXANDRIA have today (June 16) shared the album's electrified first official radio single "Psycho" along with releasing the vindictive, heavy-hitting track "Bad Blood across digital platforms.

"'Psycho' is one of those songs that is talking about when you feel trapped inside your own head, trapped by your own vices and your own downfalls," explains BRUCE. "Whether it's being stuck in a relationship that doesn't work for you, or feeling like you can't stop drinking or doing drugs, or maybe you're stuck in a job that you hate, and you're just battling yourself in your own head wondering 'why am I still here? Why do I keep doing these things?'. Ultimately, at the end of the day we all feel a little bit crazy...a little bit like a Psycho. It's just a fun song that we can all relate to, and stylistically we thought to ourselves 'how do we make a song that sounds like it could live on the 'Like A House On Fire' album, but also like it could live on the 'From Death to Destiny' album?'. So musically, from a writing standpoint, it was a really enjoyable experience to meld those two eras of Asking Alexandria together and see what that might look like."

