Asking Alexandria Share 'Bad Blood' Visual and New Album Details

Album art

(SRO) Asking Alexandria have spent the past 15 years paving their way to the top league of international rock acts, garnering two #1 albums, four RIAA Gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single amongst several Top 10 landing hits. Their explosive energy has captivated fans across the globe where the band has appeared on several of the largest rock and metal festivals and on sold-out headlining arena and club shows, earning more than 8 million followers across their social media platforms. Asking Alexandria continue to raise the bar on their anticipated eighth full-length studio album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? due August 25 via Better Noise Music.



The 11-track album was produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band's trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection.



"'Where Do We Go From Here?' Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band," shares lead guitarist Ben Bruce. "We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album. Our fans will find elements from 'Stand Up and Scream,' such as the synth-tinged breakdown on 'Things Could Be Different,' all the way through to 'See What's On The Inside' on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can't wait for everyone to hear it."



WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? Track Listing:

1. Bad Blood

2. Things Could Be Different

3. Let Go

4. Psycho

5. Dark Void

6. Nothing Left

7. Feel

8. Let The Dead Take Me

9. Kill It With Fire

10. Holding On To Something More

11. Where Do We Go From Here?



ASKING ALEXANDRIA released WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?'s first official radio single "Psycho" in June which was the #1 Most Added and #1 Most Increased Played Track at Active Rock radio for two consecutive weeks and currently sits at #25 on the Active Rock charts. It has since received over 2 million streams and more than 375k video views. Alongside the release of "Psycho," ASKING ALEXANDRIA also unveiled the vindictive, heavy-hitting track "Bad Blood" and have today, July 7, shared its lyric video. Watch it streaming below:

Related Stories

Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Psycho' Video

Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour

Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Dark Void' Video

Asking Alexandria, From Ashes To New Lead The Fan Love Sweepstakes

More Asking Alexandria News