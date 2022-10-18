August Burns Red Announce 2022 Christmas Burns Red

Christmas Burns Red poster

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red have announced the third annual Christmas Burns Red that will be taking place December 16th and 17th at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA.

Both nights will be headlined by August Burns Red and it will mark the band's first time performing two nights at Freedom Hall. Previous years found the band playing a smaller kick-off show in a club setting and following with a show at Freedom Hall.

December 16 will also be "Solid State Day" and features a lineup of bands from the Solid State Record roster. ABR's set for this show will be comprised exclusively of material from their Solid State catalog.

"Christmas Burns Red is an event we've worked so hard to make better each year," the band says. "This is our first year doing two days in Freedom Hall and we can't wait to watch all these awesome and talented bands play across the weekend. These shows are always the highlight of ABR's year. We look forward to making new memories with everyone in December!"

DECEMBER 16:

August Burns Red

Norma Jean

Silent Planet

Phinehas

Becoming the Archetype

Earth Groans

DECEMBER 17:

August Burns Red

Erra

Shadow of Intent

Brand of Sacrifice

Invent Animate

Convictions

Ticket, VIP packages, and lodging details can be found here

Related Stories

Rise Against and Parkway Drive To Headline HeartSupport Fest

August Burns Red Cancel Spring Tour

August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision Tour

August Burns Red Frontman Leaves Tour Over Emergency Situation

August Burns Red Music and Merch

News > August Burns Red