.

August Burns Red Announce 2022 Christmas Burns Red

10-18-2022
Christmas Burns Red poster

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red have announced the third annual Christmas Burns Red that will be taking place December 16th and 17th at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA.

Both nights will be headlined by August Burns Red and it will mark the band's first time performing two nights at Freedom Hall. Previous years found the band playing a smaller kick-off show in a club setting and following with a show at Freedom Hall.

December 16 will also be "Solid State Day" and features a lineup of bands from the Solid State Record roster. ABR's set for this show will be comprised exclusively of material from their Solid State catalog.

"Christmas Burns Red is an event we've worked so hard to make better each year," the band says. "This is our first year doing two days in Freedom Hall and we can't wait to watch all these awesome and talented bands play across the weekend. These shows are always the highlight of ABR's year. We look forward to making new memories with everyone in December!"

DECEMBER 16:
August Burns Red
Norma Jean
Silent Planet
Phinehas
Becoming the Archetype
Earth Groans

DECEMBER 17:
August Burns Red
Erra
Shadow of Intent
Brand of Sacrifice
Invent Animate
Convictions

Ticket, VIP packages, and lodging details can be found here

August Burns Red Music and Merch

