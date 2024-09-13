August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have dropped their brand new single "Exhumed." ABR are self-releasing the song across all digital platforms today.

It's another slab of angry music for happy people, as is expected from the ABR faithful. "'Exhumed' is about not dwelling on the negatives, being able to recover, get past them, and move on with your life," the band explains. "It's a high-energy track that's influenced by the hardcore roots we came up on."

A 7" version that features "Exhumed" on the A side, and "Vengeance" on the B side will also be available via the band's webstore. ABR diehards will recognize "Vengeance" as the song the band self-released back in 2021. The 7", which comes in gray splatter and baby blue variants and is limited to 250 copies a piece, marks the first time that "Vengeance" is available in a physical format.

In other ABR news, the 2024 edition of the band's annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza is set for December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA. The Devil Wears Prada, The Ghost Inside, Gideon, Boundaries, Bodysnatcher, and more are set to appear, making it a heavy holiday extravaganza.

