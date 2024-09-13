August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have dropped their brand new single "Exhumed." ABR are self-releasing the song across all digital platforms today.
It's another slab of angry music for happy people, as is expected from the ABR faithful. "'Exhumed' is about not dwelling on the negatives, being able to recover, get past them, and move on with your life," the band explains. "It's a high-energy track that's influenced by the hardcore roots we came up on."
A 7" version that features "Exhumed" on the A side, and "Vengeance" on the B side will also be available via the band's webstore. ABR diehards will recognize "Vengeance" as the song the band self-released back in 2021. The 7", which comes in gray splatter and baby blue variants and is limited to 250 copies a piece, marks the first time that "Vengeance" is available in a physical format.
In other ABR news, the 2024 edition of the band's annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza is set for December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA. The Devil Wears Prada, The Ghost Inside, Gideon, Boundaries, Bodysnatcher, and more are set to appear, making it a heavy holiday extravaganza.
August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red
August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More Lead Capulet Fest Lineup
August Burns Red Announce Spring Fling 2024
August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more
Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release- Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming- more
Brantley Gilbert Streams New Album 'Tattoos'- Parker McCollum Shares New Single 'What Kinda Man'- Miranda Lambert- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary
Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart
Jack White Premieres 'That's How I'm Feeling' video
Sick Puppies 'Going Places' With New Video
Snow Patrol's New Album 'The Forest Is The Path' Arrives
Hear Hinder's New Song 'Live Without It'
August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'Miss You When You're Gone' Video