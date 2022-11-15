August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

August Burns Red have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a North American Tour that will celebrate their 20th anniversary and promote their forthcoming album, "Death Below", which will arrive on March 24th.

The Devil Wears Prada, and Bleed From Within will be joining them as support acts with the first leg of the 20th anniversary tour kicking off on February 15th in Silver Spring, MD.

JB Brubaker had this to say, "Where does the time go?," says Brubaker. "I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday.

"We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you!" See the dates below:

2/15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

2/17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

2/18 - Orlando, FL - Heart Support Festival*

2/20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

2/21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

2/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

2/25 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

2/27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

2/28 - San Diego, CA - Soma

3/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3/2 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

3/4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

3/5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

3/10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

3/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

4/13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

4/15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

4/16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

4/19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4/22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4/23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

4/25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

4/26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

4/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

5/2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/5 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/6 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/9 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5/11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

5/12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

*Festival Date

