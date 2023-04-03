Bad Omens Announce The Concrete Forever Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens have announced their North American headliner, the Concrete Forever tour with support from ERRA and I See Stars.
Artist presale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4 at 10 am local through Thursday, April 6 at 10 pm local, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10 am local.
The headliner will also have a separate, limited availability of VIP upgrades which will go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 10 am local.
September 1 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
September 2 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
September 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
September 5 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
September 6 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
September 9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
September 12 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
September 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
September 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
September 15 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
September 16 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
September 18 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
September 19 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
September 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
September 24 - TBA
September 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
September 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
September 29 - TBA
September 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
October 2 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
October 4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
October 10 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
October 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
October 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Fall Festival Dates
September 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 22 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
October 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream
Underoath Replace Every Time I Die On North American Tour
Bad Omens Release 'Burning Out Unplugged' Video
Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- more
Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded Reissues- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton- more
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce The Garden Parties Arena Shows
Asking Alexandria, From Ashes To New Lead The Fan Love Sweepstakes
Visions Of Atlantis Share Live 'Melancholy Angel' Video
Bad Omens Announce The Concrete Forever Tour
The Night Flight Orchestra Tribute David Andersson With 'The Sensation'
Jason Charles Miller Announces Album And Unleashes 'The River'
Singled Out: Key Flight Captains' Heart Strings