Bad Omens Announce The Concrete Forever Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens have announced their North American headliner, the Concrete Forever tour with support from ERRA and I See Stars.

Artist presale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4 at 10 am local through Thursday, April 6 at 10 pm local, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10 am local.

The headliner will also have a separate, limited availability of VIP upgrades which will go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 10 am local.

September 1 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 2 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

September 5 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

September 6 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

September 9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

September 12 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

September 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

September 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 15 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

September 16 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

September 18 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

September 19 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

September 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

September 24 - TBA

September 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

September 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

September 29 - TBA

September 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 2 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

October 4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 10 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

October 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

October 13 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Fall Festival Dates

September 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 22 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

October 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

