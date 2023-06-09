Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens have today released the eagerly anticipated music video for their smash hit, "Just Pretend" (via Sumerian Records). The music video was directed by Erik Rojas (Chase Atlantic, Jessie J, Waterparks) and based on a story written by vocalist Noah Sebastian.
The track itself has taken a life of its own, peaking at #1 on Active Rock radio while currently in the top 10 on Alt radio, and has amassed over 135 million streams and counting.
The band also recently unveiled their new comic book series "Concrete Jungle" (via Sumerian Comics). Co-written by Noah Sebastian and Kevin Roditeli ("Freak Show") and illustrated by Nicola Izzo, the four-issue monthly series will be available for purchase in stores beginning September 6.
