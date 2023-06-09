.

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

06-09-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Bad Omens have today released the eagerly anticipated music video for their smash hit, "Just Pretend" (via Sumerian Records). The music video was directed by Erik Rojas (Chase Atlantic, Jessie J, Waterparks) and based on a story written by vocalist Noah Sebastian.

The track itself has taken a life of its own, peaking at #1 on Active Rock radio while currently in the top 10 on Alt radio, and has amassed over 135 million streams and counting.

The band also recently unveiled their new comic book series "Concrete Jungle" (via Sumerian Comics). Co-written by Noah Sebastian and Kevin Roditeli ("Freak Show") and illustrated by Nicola Izzo, the four-issue monthly series will be available for purchase in stores beginning September 6.

Related Stories
Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

Bad Omens Announce The Concrete Forever Tour

5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream

Underoath Replace Every Time I Die On North American Tour

Bad Omens Release 'Burning Out Unplugged' Video

More Bad Omens News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance

Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video

Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video