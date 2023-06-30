Behind The Album: Dwellings' Little Garden

Sacramento based prog-rockers Dwellings released their sophomore album, "Little Garden", this week. To celebrate, drummer Thomas Reilly tells us a little bit about the record. Here is the story:

The album encompasses a range of human experiences and emotions. Everyone experiences life differently but comes across many similar situations as the rest of us.

Life presents itself in unique ways that can shape our reality through our perception of it. There's good in the bad, happiness in sadness, hope in fear. There's no one road or map to take in life and it isn't black and white.

Little Garden touches on a lot of these concepts and feelings. Some songs show the anger and frustration of being used. Some songs talk about being left behind.

Life consists of many experiences and emotions. Our perception is so very small in relativity to the world and the vastness of space. Our experiences are just little gardens in the universe's huge plot. Plant the seeds and watch your future grow.

