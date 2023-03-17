Behind The Scenes Of Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones Tribute Album

(fcc) Stoned Cold Country, the tribute album celebrating The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary with reimagined versions of the legendary rock band's catalogue performed by Country's biggest stars, is out today on BMG.



Fans can also get an intimate look into the creation of the record with the newly released album trailer featuring studio footage and interviews with the artists discussing The Rolling Stones' tremendous impact on the world at large, Country music, and their own lives - watch below.



Throughout the record, produced by Robert Deaton and hailed "a love letter to The Rolling Stones from Nashville," the star-studded line-up - Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson & Zac Brown Band - all inject their own trademark style into the revered music of The Rolling Stones.



The thrilling result is Stoned Cold Country, an absolute eruption of a tribute album that pays homage to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the rest of the world's most dangerous band's most-celebrated tunes. Featuring 14 vibrant performances of classic Stones tracks, each recorded in some of the most-respected Nashville-area studios by an unmatched selection of the Country world's most vital musicians, Stoned Cold Country is perfectly timed to The Rolling Stones' monumental 60th anniversary as a band.

Long fascinated by the The Rolling Stones - and specifically their Country roots - acclaimed Nashville-based Deaton spent the past several years on a specific mission: namely to shine a light on the Stones' influence not only on Country music at large, but more specifically on some of its most convention-busting contemporary artists.



"Four years ago, I had this idea of a Country tribute record to the Rolling Stones - the greatest rock band of all time. That we are finally here and introducing this project to the world is both gratifying and honestly, overwhelming," Deaton says of today's release. "I could not be more proud of the artists and musicians that participated on this album. As the song says... 'It's Only Rock and Roll But I Like It' - I hope everyone will join us in celebrating 60 years of The Rolling Stones."



On "Paint It Black," Zac Brown Band delivers an indelible and powerful spin on the thunderous and soul-stirring tune, which was originally released by The Rolling Stones in 1966 and went on to spend 11 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 - two of which were at No 1. The song was also included on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018. Listen to Zac Brown Band's take on the iconic song, released today with the album, here.



"We got to open for The Rolling Stones last year in Atlanta. When you meet artists you're a fan of, it's a surreal experience because they have been a part of your life for so long," says Zac Brown Band. "It's like getting to hang out with superheroes."



Leading up to today's release of Stoned Cold Country, several hits included on the album have been released including "Sympathy for the Devil" by Elvie Shane, "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by Lainey Wilson, "Miss You" by Jimmie Allen, and "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" by Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty - who took to the CMA Awards stage in November to deliver a blazing performance of their rendition.



Stoned Cold Country Tracklist

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" - Ashley McBryde

"Honky Tonk Women" - Brooks & Dunn

"Dead Flowers" - Maren Morris

"It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" - Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

"Miss You" - Jimmie Allen

"Tumbling Dice" - Elle King

"Can't You Hear Me Knocking" - Marcus King

"Wild Horses" - Little Big Town

"Paint It Black" - Zac Brown Band

"You Can't Always Get What You Want" - Lainey Wilson

"Sympathy for the Devil" - Elvie Shane

"Angie" - Steve Earle

"Gimme Shelter" - Eric Church

"Shine A Light" - Koe Wetzel

Stream the album here and watch the behind the scenes video below:

